Many small businesses in Central Texas are feeling the pain caused by the coronavirus-spawned economic downturn.

These local companies are dealing with the challenges in a variety of ways. The American-Statesman’s business reporting team is bringing you some of their stories with a new series we’re calling Small Business Snapshots.

Even Ms. Pearl, the 14-foot squirrel statue outside Berdoll Pecan Candy & Gift Co., is wearing a face mask.

The Cedar Creek shop, which opened 41 years ago, is coping with the pain of lost sales due to the coronavirus pandemic, said owner Jennifer Wammack.

“Things have been slow, unfortunately, and it has affected us a lot,” said Wammack, who owns Berdoll with her husband Jared Wammack. “We are blessed to be on a major highway, and I am so incredibly thankful for the amount of people who said they have passed our store for years and finally had the time to visit.”

The store, located off Highway 71, was able to stay open as an essential business, but sales are down by two-thirds, Wammack said. And that comes after losing sales from the cancellation of South by Southwest and the Travis County Rodeo, along with a slow spring break and Easter.

But there are bright spots — shipping has doubled, with world-wide orders for Berdoll’s famed pecan pies, chocolate-covered pecans, fudge and other sweets and gifts.

“So many people are going through layoffs and hard times,” Wammack said. “Customers are sending them pecans and chocolate and lots of messages saying 'Thinking of you.’ ”

Meanwhile, “more than 50% of customers that have been in our store are new customers. That makes me cry because I want to say thank you so much,” she said. “We also have so many long-time customers who have come in to support us.”

In addition, Berdoll’s two vending machines — one located in front of the store and one at 3652 Bee Caves Road — are doing a brisk business.

“Those have done phenomenal,” Wammack said. “The one in Austin I restock every day.”

Ms. Pearl has also been doing her part to bring in business. Since the Wammack’s added her as the Berdoll mascot nine years ago, she has become somewhat of an icon, drawing in visitors from around the world for photos.

In addition to having her own website — berdollsquirrel.com — Ms. Pearl has appeared in an AARP commercial, filmed by Sonic Drive-In for an upcoming commercial and featured in numerous print and TV stories.

The idea for outfitting Ms. Pearl with a face mask came from a customer over social media.

“A customer wrote on our Facebook page about keeping Ms. Pearl safe and said she should have a mask too,.” Berdoll said “So an employee who is really creative made one.”

While no one can say how long Ms. Pearl will need to wear her mask, Berdoll says she is certain of one thing: “It’s scary, and it has not been easy, but we’re not going anywhere.”