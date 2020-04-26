Often, when technology advances occur, utopian predictions follow.

For example, when television was invented, there were many who thought the quantum leap in information flow placed our society at the cusp of a more enlightened age. Considering that my TV has been tuned in to the Kardashians more than a few times, these forecasts may have been a little optimistic.

Similarly, the web has inspired its share of rosy predictions as well. While human nature is an old dog, a new trick suggests the optimists might finally be on to something.

Despite the fact that the internet can plumb depths that television has yet to sink to, it also offers a new wrinkle in distance learning called Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). This development provides a growing array of avenues to learn about a wide range of subjects. Even better, the priceless information is often available for free.

If you have wanted to tap into a broader body of knowledge but have been turned off by admission requirements, red tape, or exorbitant fees, help has arrived:

• What are MOOCs? Simply put, MOOCs are online university education generally provided by a consortium of institutions. In contrast to most web-based colleges, the classes are mostly free, “open access” (i.e., no prerequisites), and allow for virtually unlimited enrollment. Often enough, the classes are even conducted by renowned professors. In addition to course materials you might expect live videos, readings, and problem sets, MOOCs provide interactive user forums to enhance collaboration among participants. Since this movement has only been underway since 2008, many details are still being ironed out. For example, some course offerings are not available for college credit. In addition, where course credit is available, you have to start paying. However, for those primarily interested in expanding their horizons, MOOCs represent outstanding and unprecedented opportunities.

• How do I get started? All you have to do is go to a provider website and sign up. On any of the web pages, it is easy to look up course offerings and find a match. Even better, each course description gives information on the time and effort required to get the most from the experience. While there are several players in this endeavor, Coursera, edX, and Udacity are three major examples of the genre and are described in further detail in the following sections.

• Coursera (http://www.coursera.org): Founded by Stanford University professors, Coursera works with more than 190 universities and businesses to offer more than 3,900 courses and programs in a wide array of fields including the humanities, science, engineering, business, math and social science. Although they operate on a “for-profit” basis, almost all of the offerings are free.

• Udacity (https://www.udacity.com/): Like Coursera, Udacity is a for-profit organization but offers free classes as well. As an outgrowth of free computer science training that was offered through Stanford University, Udacity offers several courses and has more than 100,000 graduates.

• edX (https://www.edx.org/): I thought I would save my favorite for last. A non-profit MOOC, edX was founded by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to offer free online courses and conduct research into learning. With more than 140 partner institutions that participate, more than 2,500 courses are available. Although they don’t provide as many listings as Coursera, I consider edX’s subjects to be more practical and tangible. For example, where Coursera might offer a class on the theory of solar power, edX provides one that tells you how to put it into play.

• Codecademy (http://www.codecademy.com/ ): Although it isn’t technically an MOOC, I think Codeacademy is definitely worth mentioning as an online educational resource. Specifically, it is an interactive platform that offers free classes in different programming languages including Python, PHP, jQuery, JavaScript, and Ruby, as well as internet languages like HTML and CSS. With more than 24 million users, this website has received many positive reviews. In my case, I have taken a course in HTML through them and consider the exercises well-explained and easy to follow.

In addition to the providers I listed, you can find many more courses at www.mooc-list.com/. Although it feels a little out of place to write about education when so many students have been let out of school, the fact is that there’s never really a bad time to learn. With opportunities so vast and eclectic, anyone from a poindexter to a fan of the Kardashians can benefit.

