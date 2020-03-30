Output by Texas factories has slumped an unprecedented amount in recent weeks — contracting to its lowest point in nearly a dozen years — as economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic slams the manufacturing sector, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

“We are looking at the possibility of heavy losses for the coming months until the national health emergency stabilizes,” one executive of a metals manufacturer told the Dallas Fed in its March anonymous survey.

“The business disruption due to (the virus) is causing cancellations and holds from a majority of large customers,” the executive said.

The state production index, a barometer of Texas manufacturing conditions devised by the Dallas Fed through its monthly surveys, registered negative 35.3 for March — a 52-point plunge from 16.4 last month and its lowest level since the most recent recession, from late 2007 to mid 2009. Positive readings in the index indicate expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction.

Other snapshots of Texas manufacturing this month, such as new order growth and capacity utilization, point to abrupt drops in activity as well, the Dallas Fed said. Both fell to their lowest levels since the 2007-2009 recession.

The coronavirus pandemic “was certainly the main driver of declines in the sector, according to commentary from the manufacturing executives (who responded to the March survey), though some also note the collapse in oil prices” as a contributing factor, Dallas Fed senior business economist Emily Kerr said.

Two-thirds of the manufacturing executives who responded reported weaker outlooks since last month, Kerr said in written comments.

The sentiment marks a stark reversal of fortune for the manufacturing sector in Texas and elsewhere in the United States. Factory managers were guardedly optimistic earlier this year, after truces were reached in international trade disputes that had rattled them throughout 2019 and forced many to reconfigure supply chains.

Since early March, however, the coronavirus-triggered shutdowns of huge swaths of the state and national economies have put manufacturers on their heels.

Travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders — as well as widespread consumer fears — are delivering big financial blows to businesses ranging from restaurants and hotels to oil companies and airlines, sapping their willingness and ability to invest in new equipment.

In addition, tens of thousands of people have abruptly lost their jobs and are cutting back spending. Initial claims for unemployment benefits from newly out-of-work Texans climbed to 155,657 in the week ending March 21 — nearly 10 times the 16,176 initial claims in the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

“If we see this downward (demand) trend continue, we will run out of cash within four months,” an executive of a machinery manufacturer told the Dallas Fed in its latest survey.

“New orders and inquiries have stopped instantly,” the executive said. “I believe the country will be in a depression by the fall unless the work environment changes dramatically.”

Some others were more optimistic, however, with a manager of a supplier to the air-conditioning equipment industry noting that the company is entering its busy season in relatively good shape.

“We hope we can ride out the storm,” the manager said. “We are holding our breath.”