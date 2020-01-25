Two Lubbock businesses will have new offices this year, while two others closed locations.

NTS Communications

NTS Communications will move to the former Gander Mountain building at 4006 W. Loop 289. The big-box retail store is being renovated.

Their current building, the Metro Tower at 1220 Broadway, is the tallest in Lubbock at 274 feet and will soon be redeveloped for housing, as previously reported by the A-J. The affordable housing building is expected to have close to 90 units.

Some servers for the communications company will stay in the downtown building.

NTS was acquired by Vast Broadband last year.

PlainsCapital Bank

PlainsCapital Bank opened a new branch at 4511 Milwaukee Ave.

The bank’s layout and amenities are new for the institution and will be rolled out in other locations in the state soon, according to a news release.

The Milwaukee location includes three personal teller machines, one inside and two outside, that allows customers to talk with a bank employee when needed.

Heff’s Burgers

Heff’s Burgers, at 2401 Glenna Goodacre near Texas Tech, recently closed. The location at 5727 82nd Street, which is owned by a different franchisee, will remain open.

Owners Alfred and Deanna Harding said in a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page that they were retiring to spend more time with family.

Heff’s recently won “best burger” for the third consecutive year in A-J Media’s Best of Lubbock awards.

Starbucks

The Starbucks at 405 Slide Road, one of the first that opened in Lubbock, has closed.

The coffee chain recently opened a store up the street at 6307 Fourth St. It’s the eighth freestanding location in town, not including shops inside other businesses.

Sarah Self-Walbrick is the business reporter at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Have a business tip? Contact Sarah at 766-8754 or sself-walbrick@lubbockonline.com.