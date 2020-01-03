If Austin’s strong economy slows a notch in 2020, it won’t take a blue-ribbon panel of academics to determine why.

The multitudes of help-wanted ads throughout the region already are pointing to the most likely culprit -- a stretched labor market that’s making it difficult for employers to find enough workers to keep up with rising demand.

But local economic growth is widely expected to remain solid even if it ebbs from its recent boom, continuing at a rate enviable to most major metros statewide and nationally.

“Yes, we are seeing a moderation from the red-hot pace of the last couple of years,” said Sarah House, senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities. But “overall, things continue to look very good and it should be a very good 2020″ for the Austin-area economy.

House, speaking during an annual economic outlook event in early December sponsored by the Austin Chamber of Commerce, forecast a 5% rise in Austin’s gross domestic product for 2020, a brisk growth rate but a step down nonetheless from her estimated 2019 pace of 6% to 6.5%. The new forecast is still more than double what she anticipates will be about a 1.8% gain for the national economy this year.

Other economists also have said the hot Austin area appears to be coming off its boil but is likely to post relatively solid economic numbers anyway in 2020 -- barring a shock to the national economy, such as a recession, that reverberates throughout the country.

“I do think the local economy will continue to be strong” this year, said Michael Sury, a University of Texas economist and finance lecturer.

With the unemployment rate hovering near two-decade lows at below 3%, however, Sury said the pace of economic output in the region -- which includes Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties -- will have a tough time matching its 2019 performance.

“We just don’t have the bodies,” he said. “That’s what these (unemployment) numbers are telling me.”

Still, the Austin economy has been so hot for so long that it’s likely to generate plenty of warmth even turned down a bit. Local employment growth slowed in 2019 from previous years -- a byproduct of the tight labor market -- but the region’s reputation as magnet for corporate relocations and expansions lost none of its luster.

Recent jobs-related announcements in the metro area include news in October that Nashville-based teeth-straightening company SmileDirectClub Inc. will open a manufacturing plant in Kyle and employ up to 850 people, as well as plans announced in November by Grand Prairie-based liquor distributor Republic National Distributing Co. to open a facility in Pflugerville and employ about 300.

In addition, the local high-tech sector has remained strong, headlined by Apple Inc.’s announcement in late 2018 that it will build a $1 billion corporate campus in North Austin, with the aim of employing up to 5,000 workers there initially and potentially 15,000 over time. Apple broke ground on the campus in November and says it expects to begin moving employees into it in 2021, meaning construction of the facility will be going full tilt this year.

Here’s a look at what the year ahead could bring for specific sectors of the Austin economy:

HOUSING MARKET

Following a decade of positive trends in its real estate market and overall economy, Central Texas is in for yet another strong year in its housing market.

That's the outlook of some local housing industry experts, who say the region's anticipated continued job and population growth, coupled with a supply of housing that lags demand, will keep the market -- and home prices -- climbing.

“I know people get tired of hearing the success story, but I don’t see anything slowing us down,” Mark Sprague, a housing market analyst with Independence Title in Austin, told the American-Statesman in December.

A plethora of high-wage jobs continues to drive housing demand, said Vaike O’Grady, Austin regional director for Metrostudy, which tracks the five-county Austin-Round Rock metro that spans Georgetown to San Marcos.

“We broke records for third-quarter new home starts and closings (in 2019), as well as for new lot deliveries,” O'Grady said. "The increase in lot supply bodes well for the momentum to continue into 2020.”

Sprague said he also thinks 2020 will be another record-breaking year in home sales, starts and prices in Austin. "Why? The amount of job creation, health of the economy and dwindling inventory," Sprague said.

Sprague predicts that 2020 also will be another year of major corporate expansions in the Austin area, saying the amount of office space being leased and occupied should be robust through 2021.

O'Grady said the Austin Board of Realtors has been reporting record numbers for home resales, though a supply squeeze and higher prices are likely holding sales back.

“Especially in the city of Austin, the listings count is extremely low," O'Grady said. "That’s pushing home shoppers into the suburbs, where homes also tend to be more affordable."

Low resale inventory is also working in favor of new construction, she said. New home sales are approaching 30% of the Austin-area residential market, according to Meyers Research.

The city of Austin's proposed new land use code has the potential to encourage more, and different, types of housing within the city, especially more attached options, O'Grady said. And while Austin-area developers and builders have adapted to higher land prices and development costs by shrinking their lot sizes and their homes, there's an opportunity to better serve millennials and baby boomers.

--Shonda Novak

BIG TECH:

Austin’s local high-tech industry will be impacted in 2020 by tech giants like Apple, which is expected to make substantial progress on its new North Austin campus this year, and Round Rock-based Dell Technologies, which remains the biggest tech employer in the metro area.

Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell said recently that his company is taking steps to lead the “next data decade,” and he announced new products as part of the strategy, along with a new pay-per-use model for the company’s IT solutions.

“This tsunami of data holds incredible promise to advance humanity more than any force, really in any time in history,” Dell said in November at a tech summit hosted by his company.

Jennifer Davis, Dell Technologies’ senior vice president of global communications, has said the company’s expansion into cloud and database infrastructure will translate to growth locally.

“We have hundreds of job requisitions open right now,” Davis told the American-Statesman in November.

Meanwhile, many of the world’s largest makers and designers of computer chips, such as AMD, Intel and Nvidia, have operations in Austin, and they’re expected to benefit from rising demand for 5G internet technology, artificial intelligence, advanced automotive driver assistance systems and other innovations, said industry analyst Patrick Moorhead, president of Moor Insights and Strategy.

“While I expect the overall semiconductor market to grow a mere 5%, we will see double-digit growth in certain areas,” Moorhead said. “I believe we will see triple-digit growth in all areas of 5G, AI and ADAS semiconductors and double-digit growth in auto electrification and IoT.”

“IoT” is shorthand for “internet of things,” a tech industry term for non-computing devices -- such as appliances or lamps -- that are connected to the Internet.

Len Jelinek, technology analyst for IHS Markit, also said he thinks one of the biggest boons to semiconductor companies this year will be the development of 5G technology.

“Although the most visible short-term impact will be in the transition to next generation 5G handsets, companies will also be looking at chip solutions for 5G adoption in other market segments such as industrial, consumer IoT, and automotive applications,” he said.

Jelinek said he also expects a rebound in the server market to provide a boost to the semiconductor sector in 2020.

--Hojun Choi

RETAIL, HOSPITALITY:

The new year is kicking off with a multi-million-dollar expansion by Central Texas’ largest grocer.

H-E-B’s plans include opening a new store at Slaughter Lane and Interstate 35 in March and a new store at U.S. 290 and FM 1826 in late 2020.

In March, the H-E-B on South Congress Avenue and Oltorf Street will close to make way for a new 130,000-square-foot multi-level store scheduled to open in 2022.

The San Antonio-based grocer said it is also moving forward with plans for a new store on Lake Austin Boulevard that will replace a former Randall’s.

“This level of investment has been years in the making,” Jeff Thomas, H-E-B vice president and general manager, Central Texas Region, said of the $200 million expansion that will add more than 1,000 new jobs.

Meanwhile, for restaurants and retailers looking to expand in Austin in 2020, finding space will continue to be a major challenge. Austin’s retail occupancy rate was at 96% in the third quarter of 2019, according to data from NAI Partners.

“Available space is tight in the retail market while awaiting the completion of over 1.5 million square feet of retail space — of which half is available for lease — to help meet demand,” NAI said in its quarterly report.

Austin’s low supply of space will continue to drive retail expansion to suburban areas including Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander and Kyle.

While a number of mixed-use projects will be opening in Central Texas in 2020, the types of tenants that some developers are targeting is changing.

“Retail is under pressure because we all shop on the internet now,” said Beau Armstrong, CEO of Austin-based Stratus Properties Inc. “If you can get it on the internet we’re not going to build space for it.”

--Lori Hawkins

SOFTWARE, VENTURE CAPITAL:

In 2020, demand for new cybersecurity and data management technology is expected to reach a fever pitch, fueling opportunities in the Austin area for established companies and newly minted entrepreneurs alike.

Technology giants also are expected to continue expanding locally.

Facebook opened its new downtown office in 2019 and said it had more than 1,200 employees in the Austin area, up from 700 last year. The company also plans to open more offices in a 17-story building in the Domain in mid-to-late 2020.

Austin-based Indeed will also continue growing. The online job-search company now operates five Austin-area offices with more than 2,500 employees. It plans to add a downtown office in Indeed Tower in 2021. The two new offices give the company space for 3,000 employees.

Still, a continued talent shortage will mean companies big and small have to be creative when seeking candidates, industry experts say.

Amber Gunst, CEO of the Austin Technology Council, said area companies increasingly look toward less-traditional options, such as coding boot camps, and tend to stay lean.

“We don’t have the culture where we go hire 800 people in a week and a half. We have the culture of if we can get the job done with 50 people instead of 100 people we will go and do that,” Gunst said.

Emerging software segments, such as cybersecurity, data and financial technology continue to grow, and companies are laying groundwork for new technologies, such as 5G mobile data technology.

“We’ll see, probably towards the tail end of 2020, products that are specifically designed for that 5G environment,” Gunst said.

From banks to bakeries, Austin businesses are adding in-house technology teams, she said.

“Pretty much any company has the ability to be a technology company at this point,” Gunst said. “So many companies are looking at whether they should build their own product.”

Venture capital funding in 2020 will come on the heels of a robust year. In 2019, local startups raised $1.12 billion as of September, and several late-year investments put it on track to be one of the biggest for venture capital in the city’s history.

Technology-based deals still dominate in the Austin-metro area. RigUp, a local startup that operates an online platform for energy companies, raised $300 million in 2019, among the largest deals ever in Austin.

“No matter how you cut it -- by investment totals or by number of deals -- the internet, mobile and on-premise software sectors have dominated Austin’s startup scene. We’ve also seen a lot of interest in fintech companies as of late,” said John Cummins, a Texas VC expert with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Local investments remained strong and recent fundraising could mean those patterns hold in 2020, Cummins said.

“We’ve recently seen several investment firms in the Austin area raise a significant amount of capital, which could mean there's a large amount of dry powder available to be deployed in Austin in the coming years,” he said.

–-Kara Carlson