Ahead of Small Business Saturday, when shoppers are encouraged to support local businesses the day after Black Friday each year, here are some new locally-owned places to check out this week.

Atomic Lounge & Pizza Kitchen

Atomic Lounge & Pizza Kitchen opened last week at 2420 Broadway, Suite A.

The restaurant specializes in pizza and wings. They also serve local beer from Two Docs Brewing Co. and other drinks.

Atomic is owned by Michael and Page Clintsman, who also own nearby bars Local and Bar PM.

Royal Seafood Shack

The owners of Lee’s Cafe have opened a new seafood restaurant, Royal Seafood Shack, at 6012 82nd St.

Royal Seafood Shack serves fried, boiled and grilled seafood, and Cajun classics like gumbo and frog legs.

The downtown location of Lee’s Cafe recently closed, but their website says to watch for a future location downtown. Lee’s Cafe at 4919 34th St. is open.

Lillie’s Bridal Boutique

Just in time for engagement season, Lillie’s Bridal Boutique will open Nov. 29 at 2703 26th St. Unit A, next to J&B Coffee in Tech Terrace.

The appointment-only bridal shop will bring a unique shopping experience to Lubbock. The store will sell designer wedding dresses, including plus sizes, veils, other headpieces and jewelry.

Most dresses will range in price from $1,200 to $2,500, according to a post on the shop’s Instagram page.

The store is owned by Lubbock native Katie Joiner, who worked at a bridal boutique in Austin helping more than 1,000 brides. She wanted to bring that kind of shopping experience to her hometown.

Sarah Self-Walbrick is the business reporter at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Have a business tip? Contact Sarah at 766-8754 or sself-walbrick@lubbockonline.com.