Growing up in the late 1980s and early 1990s in Kansas, Sara Kenton remembers street games of hide-and-go-seek, kickball, and capture the flag.

"We played outside every single night until dinner was ready, and on weekends all day every day," Kenton says. "Now, as a mom of a 10- and 8-year old — and just like most parents today — I spend an inordinate amount of time trying to lure them outside and put down their devices."

When Kenton bought outdoor toys and games like tree swings and cornhole sets, she was always disappointed by how quickly they fell apart, she says.

"I’ve spent too much money on products to try to get them outside," she said. "My frustration was that nobody was making great products in those categories. I wanted to come up with a high quality answer and create things that will last."

So Kenton, who held roles in e-commerce and digital marketing at Yeti, HomeAway and Outdoor Voices, decided to create those products herself.

Two years ago, she founded Yardbird Outside, and in June the company released its first product: a kid alert sign called Captain Safety that encourages motorists to slow down when kids are at play.

Kenton describes Captain Safety as a bolder, more visible and more durable twist on the plastic kid alert signs that are common in neighborhoods.

Captain Safety, which costs $165 on the Yardbird site or or Amazon.com, holds a detachable reflective aluminum sign that can be seen by drivers up to 500 feet away at night. Signs, which are sold separately, carry messages including Slow Your Roll Kids At Play, Put Down Your Phone and Whoa Nelly!

"We wanted to start by creating a safe place for people to play and Captain Safety does that," Kenton said. "He’s designed very lifelike, actually in the shape of a small child, which gets attention. The messages are lighthearted — you want your neighbors to slow down but you also have to live next to them. This is about getting your neighbors to slow down but also giving them a chuckle in the process."

In the five months since the launch, Captain Safety has sold in 40 states, Kenton said.

Now Yardbird is ready for its next phase of expansion. The company recently raised a round of seed funding from Yeti co-founder Roy Seiders and has hired former Yeti vice president of product development Chris Keller as chief operating officer.

Kenton reported directly to Seiders during her tenure in digital marketing roles at Yeti from 2012 to 2017, and says that when she described her vision for Yardbird Outside he instantly got it.

"I’m excited to get involved with the company during these early stages," Seiders said. "There’s a real market opportunity for the products and a chance to create a meaningful brand story that supports them. Sara has a strong vision for the future of Yardbird and I’m confident in her ability to lead us there."

In addition to hiring Keller and opening an office in Dripping Springs, the funding (the company has not disclosed how much it received) will allow Yardbird to roll out the rest of its first line of products.

Next up is a built-to-last rope swing called the Zephry Flyer and a cornhole game. The company is targeting residential, education and hospitality markets.

"Whether people are playing games in their front yard or at school or at a restaurant or hotel, we want to be there," Kenton said.

To compete in the highly competitive toy and game market, Kenton said design and quality will help Yardbird stand out.

"If we can create high quality products that last longer than anything else, we’ll be creating a new market that doesn’t exist today," she said. "From your first born until your empty nest, it should last that long."