Ongoing

Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library - Lego Club, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays (through April 28); Zumba, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Teen Lounge - 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesday (through April 29); Afterschool program - 3:30-6 p.m. Thursdays (school-age); Yoga, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; Code Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Thursdays; Veterans services - 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays; Baby Lapsit Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. Fridays; Storytime, 10-11 a.m. Fridays; Dungeons and Dragons, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays; Kids’ Program, 2 p.m. Saturdays; 1515 W. Main St., Durant; donaldwreynolds.okpls.org

Durant Lions Club - noon Thursdays, Roma Italian Restaurant, 121 W. Main St., Durant; durantlionsclub.org/

Today

Chamber Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays (also March 18 and 25, location changes monthly), Jimmy’s Egg, 2501 W. Main St., Durant; durantchamber.org

March 12

AARP tax assistance - 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays (free to all ages and income levels, through April 14), Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 W. Main St., Durant; donaldwreynolds.okpls.org

Ribbon cutting - 10:30 a.m., Blackburn Plumbing, 201 Shady Creek Road, Durant; durantchamber.org

Town of Calera council meeting - 3:30 p.m., Calera City Hall, 110 W. Main St., Calera; caleraok.org

Yoga - 6:30 p.m., Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 W. Main St., Durant; donaldwreynolds.okpls.org

Live music - 7:30-9 p.m., The Close ($10), Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 W. Highway 70, Durant; bubbasbrewhouse.com

March 14

Burning of the Socks - noon, Lake Texoma locations; laketexomaonline.com

Live music - 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Kody West/Chris Jones & the Flycatchers ($12-15), Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 W. Highway 70, Durant; bubbasbrewhouse.com

March 16

Around the World Cooking class - 6-7:30 p.m., Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 W. Main St., Durant; donaldwreynolds.okpls.org

March 17

AARP tax assistance - 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays (free to all ages and income levels, through April 14), Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 W. Main St., Durant; donaldwreynolds.okpls.org

March 18

Chamber Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays (also March 25, location changes monthly), Jimmy’s Egg, 2501 W. Main St., Durant; durantchamber.org

March 19

AARP tax assistance - 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays (free to all ages and income levels, through April 14), Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 W. Main St., Durant; donaldwreynolds.okpls.org

March 25

Chamber Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays (location changes monthly), Jimmy’s Egg, 2501 W. Main St., Durant; durantchamber.org

March 27

Raising a Reader benefit: Trivia Night - 6:30 p.m. ($150 for table of 8 players), Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 W. Main St., Durant; 580-924-3486

March 28

Live music - Casey Daniels Band, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. ($10, ages 21 and older), Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 W. Highway 70, Durant; bubbasbrewhouse.com

April 1

Chamber Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays (also April 8, 15, 22 and 29, location changes monthly), Southeastern Athletics Blue & Gold Suite at Bloomer Sullivan Arena; durantchamber.org

April 3

Downtown Durant’s First Friday - 5-8 p.m., downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org

April 4

Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through October)

Live music - 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Pecos & the Rooftop ($10-12, ages 21 and older), Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 W. Highway 70, Durant; bubbasbrewhouse.com

April 8

Chamber Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays (also April 15, 22 and 29, location changes monthly), Southeastern Athletics Blue & Gold Suite at Bloomer Sullivan Arena; durantchamber.org

April 9

Town of Calera council meeting - 3:30 p.m., Calera City Hall, 110 W. Main St., Calera; caleraok.org

Easter Cookie Class - 6-7 p.m., Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 W. Main St., Durant; donaldwreynolds.okpls.org

Throwback Thursday - 6 p.m. (first Thursday monthly), Wright’s Drive In, 319 S. 9th St., Durant; durantchamber.org

April 14

Durant City Council Meeting - 6 p.m.(second Tuesday monthly); City Hall, 300 W. Evergreen, Durant; durant.org

April 15

Chamber Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays (also April 22 and 29, location changes monthly), Southeastern Athletics Blue & Gold Suite at Bloomer Sullivan Arena; durantchamber.org

April 22

Chamber Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays (also April 8, 15, 22 and 29, location changes monthly), Southeastern Athletics Blue & Gold Suite at Bloomer Sullivan Arena; durantchamber.org

April 25

Durant Main Street’s “Dancing with the Stars” - 6 p.m., Choctaw Event Center, 3702 W. University Blvd., Durant; durantmainstreet.org

April 29

Chamber Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays (location changes monthly), Southeastern Athletics Blue & Gold Suite at Bloomer Sullivan Arena; durantchamber.org

