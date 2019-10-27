Voting in City Bank’s Community Reward Program starts today

Voting in City Bank’s annual Community Rewards Program begins today.

Residents of Lubbock and the surrounding region are encouraged to vote for their favorite charities online at city.bank/communityrewards.

One vote can be cast per email address per hour. Voters must be 18 years or older.

Rewards will go to the top five recipients in each category, with first place receiving $4,000, second place receiving $2,000, third place receiving $1,500, fourth place receiving $1,000 and fifth place receiving $500. The organization with the most overall votes will receive an additional $3,000.

Benchmark Business Solutions celebrates 25th anniversary

Benchmark Business Solutions celebrated its 25th anniversary with a ribbon cutting event Thursday.

Benchmark was founded in 1994 and is the largest Xerox Platinum Dealer in Texas and New Mexico offering Xerox office equipment and managed print services.

The company has more than 80 employees covering 12 locations, and serves over 2,000 customers, according to a news release.

“We are grateful for all of our customers who have been so loyal to Benchmark over the years, and we are especially appreciative of this community for providing the foundation for Benchmark’s growth,” said President and CEO Jeff Horn. “We look forward to Benchmark's exciting future with the upcoming launch of Managed I.T. Services, and the opportunity to expand and serve more customers in the Southwestern U.S.”

McCleskey, Harriger, Brazill & Graf Law Firm attorney Garrett Couts was presented the 2019 Pro Bono Young Lawyer Award by Legal Aid of Northwest Texas at a recent luncheon of the Lubbock Area Bar Association.

Couts participates in Legal Aid clinics throughout the year, including January clinics sponsored by McCleskey and November clinics sponsored by the Lubbock County Young Lawyers.

“It’s a lot of fun to go and help people – but the clinics are also a great experience for young attorneys. You get experience learning how to deal with clients and sudden problems. You also get some instant gratification of helping somebody right then –someone who arrived with a crucial need and is maybe leaving in a better place,” Couts said.

Jerry Kolander, McCleskey’s managing partner, said the firm is proud of the pro bono work Couts and many of the firm’s attorneys donate.

