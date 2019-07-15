Gov. Greg Abbott raised a staggering $12.1 million over two weeks last month after the legislative session ended and he was free to accept contributions again, his campaign announced Monday.

It is the most the Republican governor has raked in during the traditionally dayslong fundraising sprint following the legislative session. The latest haul brought his cash-on-hand total to $26.3 million, according to his campaign.

“Today’s announcement of this record-breaking fundraising total speaks to the success of the 86th legislative session,” Abbott said in a statement, highlighting lawmakers’ breakthroughs on school finance and property tax reform.

State officials are banned from fundraising during and around the session. This year, that moratorium ended June 17, giving Abbott 14 days until close of books at the end of the month for his latest filing with the Texas Ethics Commission.

Abbott raised $8.3 million during the nine-day post-session period in 2015 and $10.1 million over the 12-day post-session period in 2017.

Abbott is not up for reelection again until 2022, though his campaign continues to serve as a key political asset for Texas Republicans, and he has made clear he will be involved in the fight to keep the state House under GOP control next year.