This Alice Lady Coyotes basketball team takes great pride in being intense and almost overly-aggressive. It's trait they've especially displayed in these last few weeks of the season. "We fight like it's our last game every time," Alice sophomore Criselda Cruz said. "We fight like we're going to come out on time every single time. Whether we're down by 20 or up by 20, we fight until the end, because that's what Lady Coyotes do." That philosophy has paid off. With a convincing 53-33 victory against Gregory-Portland Tuesday night, the Alice girls have won four of their last five games to put themselves in an ideal situation as the regular season draws to a conclusion...