After 12 rounds between two Dubose Intermediate students the winner of the campus Spelling Bee was Lucas Walker. Walker, fifth grader, and sixth grader Isela Torres had the judges and the audience on their toes Friday as they correctly completed their words that determined who would represent the campus at the annual Scripps Spelling Bee in Corpus Christi. Torres came in second when she misspelled legitimately. Third place was Diego Trevino, fifth grade. A total of 22 rounds between 55 students who went through 192 words...