A dozen individuals graduated from the Career Ready Workforce Class that provided them with skills essential for life and the workforce. After four days of class the students learned skills such as teamwork, resume skills and confidence in themselves through the specialized program. "I learned I am worthy and now I have skills that can help me at different points of my life," said Rosa Ocanas, student. "I needed something to boost me up and remind me that I can do this." At the end of the fourth day the students had each other in tears...