Several agencies banded Friday afternoon to execute a warrant for the arrest of a confirmed gang member, according to sheriff officials. Officers arrested 27-year-old Kevin Garcia at a residence on County Road 133-1. As officers from the Jim Wells County Sheriff's office along with the Alice Police Department, Duval and Brooks County Sheriff's office, Border Patrol and the Texas Rangers entered the property they located handguns, 27 grams of methamphetamine and a usable amount of marijuana. Garcia was transported to the Jim Wells County jail...