The Alice High School girls powerlifting team won the Zapata meet Saturday with an overall strong performance. The Alice girls had a couple of first-place finishes from Gabby Canales and Chloe Zapata. Canales won the 148-pound weight class and Zapata was first in the 198s. Tianna Trujillo was second in the 97-pound class and Mia Macias was second in the 105-pound weight class. Jasmine Hernandez was second in the 148-pound weight class and Alyssa Guerra was fifth in the 132-pound weight class. Eddy Garza was fourth in the 165-pound weight class and Alexis Estringel was second...