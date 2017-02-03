The game to decide whether Alice finishes the North Zone in second or third is being playing in the Lady Coyotes' backyard. Alice is facing Tuloso-Midway to settle a second-place tie in the North. The game is set for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Alice High School gym. The two teams split during the regular season. Regardless of the outcome, the Alice girls earned a spot in the crossover games between District 30-5A's North Zone and the South Zone. Depending on Tuesday's outcome, Alice will face either Flour Bluff or Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial this week for a spot in the Class 5A state playoffs...