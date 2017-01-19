In a word of autocorrect spelling and a texting language of its own the students at Memorial Intermediate took part in a Spelling Bee Friday. Fifty-one students began the challenging words and quickly left two students anxiously awaiting the last two words. After 10 rounds and 173 words the Memorial Intermediate Spelling Bee Champion was sixth grader Anissa Ordonez. In second place was sixth grader Isaiah Chavarria Ordonez will represent the campus at the upcoming annual Scripps Regional Spelling Bee in Corpus Christi...