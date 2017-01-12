The 34-year-old Orange Grove teacher, Derek Yeary, was booked into the Jim Wells County jail Friday. He is charged with improper relationship between educator and student. Yeary is accused of having a relationship with a 17-year-old high school student, according to police officials. According to police, Yeary arrived at the sheriff's department Friday at approximately 1:30 p.m. to turn himself in as advised by his attorney. Yeary's attorney was not present at the time of his arrest, but a bail bondsman accompanied Yeary...