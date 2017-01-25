Two Alice boys collected more than 1,000 pounds of animal food during their recent animal food drive. Seven-year-old Moose Salinas and his brother William Kuhlman, 12, gathered exactly 1,115 pounds of animal food, according to the boys mom. Salinas decided that he wanted to help local families feed their pets and quickly organized the drive. The boys dropped off several boxes at 14 different locations including the Bordeaux Apartments, Alice Fire and Police Departments, Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department, Edwards Furniture and local schools...